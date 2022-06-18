“Lewis Hamilton & Pierre Gasly should go home and watch races on television”- Franz Tost claims F1 cars are no Rolls Royce amidst porpoising issues

AlphaTauri team principal Franz Tost believes that Formula One drivers should train more in order to drive this year’s F1 cars

Formula One teams have been going through the serious challenge of fixing porpoising issues in their 2022 cars. Teams like Mercedes, McLaren, and AlphaTauri are the ones facing the bouncing effects.

Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton suffered a back injury while driving on the streets of Baku last weekend. Taking driver’s safety into consideration, the FIA introduced a technical directive that the teams have to follow.

AlphaTauri team boss Franz Tost had a stern statement at the Canadian Grand Prix addressing the drivers on the porpoising issue.

Franz Tost believes the new drivers complain too much

Franz Tost recalls that the drivers of previous generations suffered the same kinds of challenges in an uncomfortable car. If they could tolerate it, the new generation of drivers can as well.

He stated: “I remember back when the ‘wing cars’ were out there. The drivers used to come to me on Sunday evenings. They said ‘tomorrow I have to go to the dentist because I lose my fillings in the bend because the cars are so hard to drive’. It’s nothing new.”

Tost additionally helped provide solutions for the drivers in terms of neck exercises. He added: “First of all, the drivers must do more training for the neck muscles and for the gluteus maximus. Hence, this helps for sure.”

Neck training but still being a bit of an idiot #f1 pic.twitter.com/wHFHGTCKIC — Daniel Ricciardo #3 (@ricciardonews) February 6, 2018

“Drivers should stay at home in the living room” – AlphaTauri boss

The Austrian boss however believes that drivers will have to learn to tolerate the new generation of cars. He compared the F1 cars to the likes of Rolls Royce in terms of luxury and comfort.

He addressed the driver stating: “If the cars are too stiff or it’s too difficult for them, maybe they should stay at home in the living room. They should be sitting in the chair, and then they can do the races on TV or where I don’t know.”

Tost agreed to comply with FIA’s technical directive and will help provide the data which is important to find porpoising solutions.

lewis hamilton LITERALLY carrying the race on his back pic.twitter.com/bQOqn9uUOq — rae ⚔️ (@raehasasword) June 12, 2022

