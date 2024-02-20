“I Will Not Be Giving F1 Close to $108 a Year”: European Fans Prepare to Ditch F1 Over Steep Subscription Hike

Formula 1 fans have expressed their disappointment after the prices of F1 TV have been hiked by a substantial amount. Formula 1 currently has a monopoly when it comes to fans wanting to watch the races live back home as F1 TV is the only website that broadcasts the Grand Prix weekends in most countries. Last year, European fans had to pay $70.34 per year to get access to F1 TV. However, the same subscription now costs close to a whopping $108 per year.

Advertisement

As a result of this massive hike in prices, some fans are even ready to ditch F1 altogether. Fans such as Marina admitted that while they may “waste a lot of money,” they will still not pay F1 $108 for the subscription.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/xxoMarina/status/1759661341676077402?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Similarly, another fan also revealed that they did not renew their subscription to F1 TV this year. They want to watch the first race of the 2024 season and see if it is “competitive or not” before they decide whether they want to renew their subscription.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Indiaroccks/status/1759823883870539900?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Since Red Bull dominated the 2023 season, several fans expressed their disappointment about the lack of quality racing. The team won a record 21 out of the 22 races en route to their second consecutive Constructors’ Championship.

Meanwhile, reigning world champion Max Verstappen won 19 of those races. Hence, there is a possibility that fewer and fewer fans would be interested in watching this year’s season if it is not competitive, and the prices for F1 TV are so high. However, when it comes to the pricing, it is pertinent to note that it is different for each country.

How much do US fans have to pay to subscribe to F1 TV?

A fan from the United States revealed that although Formula 1 has hiked prices even in their country, the percentage increase is not as much as it is for some European countries. The price to subscribe to F1 TV has increased from $79.99 to $84.99 in the US.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/levi1922/status/1759815876453265881?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

On the other hand, in countries like India, the price to subscribe to F1 TV is much cheaper. Fans just need to pay $25.49 for the first year, and then $29.99 for an annual subscription in the years ahead.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AdvaitRKulkarni/status/1759953598568648942?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The most plausible reason why there is such a disparity in the prices is that F1 wants to maximize their revenue. Since F1 is a European-centric sport, they perhaps believe that they can charge higher prices without running the risk of losing too many fans.

However, when it comes to other countries like the United States, Formula 1 may want to encourage more fans to buy the subscription, which is why the price is relatively cheaper as compared to Europe.

Meanwhile, in countries like India, F1 may be keen to capitalize on the country’s huge population. As a result, they may have chosen to keep the cost the cheapest for Indians to encourage more of them to subscribe.