F1 TV Subscription: How Much Does Formula 1’s Official Streaming Platform Cost in USA?

F1 has become increasingly popular in the United States over the last few years. With the 2024 season right around the corner, fans wonder where they can watch the races. While American fans can catch live action by subscribing to ESPN, F1 TV – Formula 1’s official streaming platform – allows fans to get a more customizable experience while watching the races they love. But how does one subscribe to F1 TV and what is the cost of its subscription?

For American audiences, there are two different ways to enjoy the action on F1TV. The cheaper option is F1TV Access and it comes for $3 per month or $27 per year. On the other hand, there is F1 TV Pro, for which the monthly rate is $10 and the yearly one stands at $80.

The price difference between these two packages is staggering, but the services provided are also different.

Difference between F1 TV Access and F1 TV Pro

When it comes to watching a live race, F1 TV access is not the option to go for. Because subscribing to that won’t allow one to catch the action live. A full race replay will be available sometime after the Grand Prix has ended, but nothing can be seen while it is going on.

It does provide fans with live timings access and also allows them to listen to commentary on the mobile app. But the customizable and unique features that have made F1 TV popular, are part of the premium package.

F1 TV Pro allows fans to watch races live. That being said, it provides different live camera angles and there is also the option to have the camera on one’s favorite driver at all given times during the race. The team radios of all drivers are also available for fans to listen to besides streaming the race. In addition to F1 races, those interested in F2 and F3 can also tune in as part of this package.

What does F1 TV have in store?

Formula 1 has worked hard to make F1 TV the first choice for fans when it comes to watching live races. There are some countries where it is the only option. Although that isn’t the case in the USA as of now, Formula 1 is pushing for it to happen very soon.

F1 TV has live races, not just for Formula 1 but also Formula 2 and Formula 3. With these races comes the option to watch free practice sessions in full (live), and also qualifying, sprint qualifying, and sprint races.

With it also comes the option to watch pre and post-race interviews, analysis programs, and other shows. Exclusive docu-series and events that are connected to the world of F1 are also a part of the package.

For now, however, American fans who don’t have F1 TV can take it easy. ESPN, as it has for several years, will broadcast every race from the 2024 season.