Charles Leclerc decides his career after ending $12 million job at Ferrari

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc has already made up his post-F1 retirement plans and wants to follow in the footsteps of Lewis Hamilton.

F1 is returning to the track this weekend with the drivers preparing for the 2022 Belgium Grand Prix. Even though Charles Leclerc is losing out on the championship battle as his rival Max Verstappen has increased the lead by 80 points, the Ferrari driver is entering the weekend with optimism.

In conversation with Corriere Della Sera, Leclerc said that he believes in the title until the very end. The Monegasque said that he wants to be remembered as a ‘Ferrari World Champion.’

The 24-year-old will need to win all nine remaining races of the year to win the championship battle against the reigning champion.

🚨 | Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc will BOTH start from the back of the grid this weekend. [@ErikvHaren] — formularacers (@formularacers_) August 26, 2022

Leclerc has been with Ferrari since 2019 and has always impressed the team with his performance. He earns a salary of $12 Million. Being a product of the Ferrari driver academy, Leclerc is largely backed by the Scuderia.

Since his junior days, he has been sponsored by Richard Mille and recently was announced as the brand ambassador of Italian luxury fashion brand Giorgio Armani.

When asked if he sees himself in show business after F1, the Monegasque said, “More in fashion. I have a lot of friends in the industry, it’s my favorite environment. I also talk about fashion with John Elkann(CEO of Ferrari).”

Also Read: 5 Grand Prix winner Charles Leclerc credits his former teammate for his success

Charles Leclerc to following the footsteps of Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton has always caught the eyes of the spectators through his bold and outlandish fashion choices. He always turns the paddock into a fashion show and has made a name for himself in the fashion industry.

Leclerc finds that very interesting and in 2020 as well the Monegasque had revealed his wishes to go down the similar route as Hamilton after F1.

“I have spoken to Lewis very briefly [about fashion], congratulated him for his new collection. He’s doing a great job with the brand and I quite like what he’s doing. It’s definitely something I’d like to do further down the road,” he had said.

Also Read: Fernando Alonso reveals what led to his $20 Million move to Silverstone team from Alpine