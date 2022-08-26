F1

Charles Leclerc decides his career after ending $12 million job at Ferrari

Charles Leclerc decides his career after ending $12 million job at Ferrari
Samriddhi Jaiswal

Previous Article
"Both are equally tough to bowl": Rashid Khan recons Virat Kohli and Babar Azam won't spare a single lose delivery
Next Article
"The stage is set for him": Younis Khan predicts Virat Kohli to be the standout performer of Asia Cup 2022
F1 Latest News
$5 Million a year driver wants 'good friend' Mick Schumacher to join Alpine
$5 Million a year driver wants ‘good friend’ Mick Schumacher to join Alpine

Esteban Ocon says he would love it if his ‘good friend’ Mick Schumacher joins Alpine…