“I would advice, stay in racing”: Lando Norris fails to be chef for a day

Since 2019, Lando Norris has been a regular driver in F1. His rise in the sport has been phenomenal, and last year only, he earned a lengthy contract extension with McLaren.

However, the Briton plied his trade in another profession for a day. Norris visited Waldorf Astoria’s branch in Amsterdam, where he became a chef for a day.

According to the main chef, it was not easy for the F1 superstar, who made several errors. During his stay, Norris was seen working on several dishes without knowing about things.

Lando Norris should stick to racing

In the end, Norris prepared a salmon dish that was served to one of the guests. Meanwhile, the McLaren driver watched it reach the table from a window.

In the end, his superior in the kitchen praised him, but with a bit of bitter advice. “You did a really great job,” said the chef. “I would advise, to stay in racing, to be honest,” he added.

In response, Norris asked him whether he meant it. When his day’s colleague nodded, he replied, “It’s your opinion.” At this, the video ends.

Keeping Alpine at a distance

Norris’ 2022 season is almost over, and he will likely go away with a P7 in the drivers’ standings. The opposition right above him is Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton, who is currently 89 points above him.

However, he still needs Alpine’s Esteban Ocon away. The French race driver at 78 is only 31 points away from him with three races to go. In all likeliness, Norris will manage to hold onto his position by the end of the season.

But what should worry Norris in the competition is Alpine ending the season above McLaren. The Renault-powered team is 11 points ahead of them and could snatch the P4 in the standings.

