Lewis Hamilton stayed up till 3AM before races after Kanye West advised him to ‘not give a f***’ about others

With friends like Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt, Lewis Hamilton is definitely one of the most renowned F1 drivers in Hollywood. Making use of his deep contacts in the industry, the Briton has been willing to enter the world of entertainment for a long time.

However, he has been widely criticised for his choices off the track. Being a fashionista, Hamilton has always been active in making bold statements through his outlandish fashion choices. The Briton also has a passion for music which he wants to pursue.

Back in 2016, Hamilton went to one of his other friends from Hollywood Kanye West’s place. At the time he was facing massive criticism from former drivers like Jackie Stewart, Jacques Villeneuve and Damon Hill.

Speaking to the City AM in an interview in 2016, Hamilton revealed advice that he received from West which kept him awake till 3 Am before races.

“You and I are very much the same” – Kanye told Lewis Hamilton

Troubled with criticisms raining down at him, Hamilton is well aware of what he should do and shouldn’t. He has openly slammed the critics by saying that it doesn’t matter what they say because he comes to the track and wins.

Speaking to the City AM, the Briton revealed that West drew similarities between himself and Hamilton. West told him that people will struggle to understand that Hamilton loves music apart from racing. Therefore, he should do what he loves and not give a f*** about what anyone else thinks.

Kanye West has heard Hamilton’s unreleased songs

For quite some time, Hamilton has been teasing his fans with the release of his music album but hasn’t done it so far. However, he did collaborate with pop singer Christina Aguilera on the song titled ‘Pipe’ in 2018.

At the time, Hamilton had kept his identity hidden and released the song with Aguilera using the pseudonym XNDA. However, he was soon recognised by his fans and in 2020 he confirmed that it is Hamilton as XNDA in the song.

The Briton has played his unreleased songs to West and revealed that the hip-hop singer was quite impressed by him.

