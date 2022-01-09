“I would love to start a little bit further up, and make no overtakings”- Fernando Alonso explains why he is among the top overtakers of 2021

Fernando Alonso stands in the second position in the list of top overtakers of the 2021 season behind Sebastian Vettel.

Fernando Alonso said that Alpine’s increased competitiveness on race days has placed him in the second position in the top overtakers.

Sebastian Vettel beat the Spaniard with a total of 132 overtakes while Alonso scored 128 to his name. However, Alonso admitted that he would prefer to be at the front of the field and not need to make many overtakes.

He said, “I would love to start a little bit further up, and make no overtaking, and be in the top three. But it seems that on Sundays we are a little bit more competitive than Saturdays. That was a general rule this year.”

“We started making more of a single lap compared [to] the race pace, and maybe that’s also a consequence of this number [of overtakes].”

Fernando Alonso is enjoying his return to F1

The Spaniard took a two-year break after the 2018 season and returned to F1 in 2021 with Alpine. He thinks that having the opportunity to overtake means that there is fun to be had in the race.

When asked how much has he enjoyed his return, he said, “it has been no different to any other year. Obviously, when you are in the midfield, there is a little bit more action compared to the front, [which is] not always on television.”

“There are a couple of races [where] they are quite fun, and you are a little bit lonely there in some others. But I think it has been always the same. As long as there is an opportunity and the circuit provides some good spots for overtaking, it’s normally good fun.”

Alonso finished the 2021 season in 10th place right ahead of his teammate Esteban Ocon. Alpine stood at fifth in the constructors’ championship.

