F1

“Carlos Sainz has debunked the Charles Leclerc mystery”: Red Bull chief feels that the Spaniard’s performances in 2021 has diminished the Monegasque’s hype

"Carlos Sainz has debunked the Charles Leclerc mystery": Red Bull chief feels that the Spaniard's performances in 2021 has diminished the Monegasque's hype
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
“LeBron James tried to get Erik Spoelstra fired in Miami”: Heat co-owner reveals dark truth surrounding the King’s tenure in South Beach
Next Article
Who will win today Big Bash match: Who is expected to win Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder BBL 11 match?
F1 Latest News
"Carlos Sainz has debunked the Charles Leclerc mystery": Red Bull chief feels that the Spaniard's performances in 2021 has diminished the Monegasque's hype
“Carlos Sainz has debunked the Charles Leclerc mystery”: Red Bull chief feels that the Spaniard’s performances in 2021 has diminished the Monegasque’s hype

Red Bull chief Helmut Marko feels that Charles Leclerc will be under immense pressure in…