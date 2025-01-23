“I Would Never Do Such a Thing”: Lewis Hamilton’s Brother Nicolas Apologizes to Fans Duped by Imposter

While Lewis Hamilton has been busy with his new team at Ferrari, his brother Nicolas Hamilton has had to tackle an identity theft case as an imposter has duped his fans on TikTok by using his name. Nicolas was quick to flag it though, and quickly took action against that fake TikTok account bearing his name, which is now banned due to the mass reporting by his original social media followers.

Nicolas has been quite apologetic for this awful situation that his fans had to witness, as they mistakenly thought that they were actually conversing with him. This imposter also took money from some fans for a meet and greet after an elaborate conversation, which is what infuriated Nicolas to promptly take action.

As the account is now banned, the Touring Car racer has come out with a video on his Instagram story, apologizing for all the trouble his fans faced, particularly those who lost money. “I just want to apologize, obviously it’s not my fault. But I want everyone to know that I care about absolutely everybody,” he said.

“I really really appreciate the support. Know that I would never do such a thing”, Nicolas added.

Nicolas also understands how people would have felt “stupid” upon getting to know that it wasn’t him who they spoke with and shared stories about their disabilities. He apologized for that too, while appealing to the fans that he is there with them and seeks their support and trust in return to avoid such situations, just in case.

The imposter who created the fake TikTok account had done a good enough job to make it seem like it was the real Nicolas Hamilton. With around 6k followers and a bio that read the name of sponsorship associations, fans could easily fall for this, as there is no major verification on social media platforms nowadays for such similar account usernames.