Nicolas Hamilton Admits He Never Imagined Celebrating His Own Achievements Like Brother Lewis

Matching Lewis Hamilton’s achievements in F1 has proven challenging even for many highly capable drivers. So, for Nicolas Hamilton, Lewis’s younger brother who is specially abled, it felt unrealistic to dream of making it big in the pinnacle of motorsport. That’s why, when Nicolas began his career in racing, he never imagined celebrating moments quite like his elder brother has in F1.

Nicolas spoke about this feeling in an interview with Sky Sports F1’s Natalie Pinkham. The 32-year-old recalled watching Lewis celebrate his wins and podiums, punching the air in pure ecstasy, surrounded by his close ones.

Hamilton’s 2008 World Championship triumph is a prime example of one such moment. The then-McLaren driver had his father, Nicolas, and several loved ones, including his then-girlfriend Nicole, there to support him that day in Sao Paulo.

After the race, climbing out of his car, Lewis was on cloud nine, embracing his team and family waiting in parc fermé. At that time, Nicolas was just 15 and dealing with the challenges of his cerebral palsy. He said,

“Having the roles reversed is something I never thought would ever happen because when I used to do that with Lewis, I was in my wheelchair.”

Still, back in April 2023, when he finished sixth in a race at Donnington Park, this role reversal happened as the seven-time world champion was present to watch Nicolas race that day.

Lewis Hamilton went undercover to support his brother over the weekend. Nicolas Hamilton, who races with cerebral palsy, finished 6th That brotherly love ❤️ pic.twitter.com/oxNIZVuZh8 — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) April 24, 2023

It became a very special moment and Nicolas stated he never thought he would have such a moment when he punched the air on top of his car, that too, in the British Touring Car Championship (BTCC), the pinnacle of British motorsport.

To top that, having his F1 world champion brother support him and celebrate his notable race result was a moment Nicolas would never forget.

Hamilton’s covert appearance in Donnington to support Nicolas

What made Lewis’s attendance at the 2023 BTCC race in Donington unusual was that he went undercover. The Mercedes driver wore a long coat and a black mask to cover his face, hoping to avoid being recognized by fans in the stands.

After the race ended he posted an Instagram story about the same, revealing that he went to support Nicolas covertly. As his brother finished sixth, Hamilton was naturally ecstatic and said, “I was so excited to watch and support my brother there today as a normal spectator, felt really special.”

“I’m so proud of you bro. 6th place today was such a special result and you truly deserve it. Keep pushing.”

Nicolas never imagined his brother would come to see him race and celebrate, but it did happen. The 32-year-old is a true testament to the fact that with determination, anything is possible.