Isack Hadjar Mocked Lewis Hamilton on Arsenal’s Defeat to PSG: “That’s the Only Thing We Talk About”

Isack Hadjar (L) and Lewis Hamilton (R)

Isack Hadjar (L) and Lewis Hamilton (R) | Credits- IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire and IMAGO / Eibner

Like many young drivers who aspired to reach F1—and some who eventually did—Isack Hadjar grew up during an era dominated by Lewis Hamilton. As a member of Red Bull’s driver academy, many might have expected him to align with stars from Hamilton’s perennial rival team. But Hadjar has always sided with the seven-time world champion. Now sharing the F1 grid with his childhood hero, he’s even comfortable enough to crack jokes about Hamilton’s favorite football team.

Ironically, it wasn’t racing that brought him closer to Hamilton—it was an unfortunate crash before his F1 career had even properly begun.

At the season-opener in Australia, Hadjar spun out during the formation lap due to treacherously wet conditions and burst into tears afterward. Before anyone from Racing Bulls or even Red Bull could reach him, it was Hamilton’s father, Anthony, who stepped in to console the young driver with a hug, assuring him it was okay to make mistakes.

A few days later, Hamilton himself messaged the French-Algerian rookie to check in on him—a gesture that meant the world to Hadjar.

Now, the two are close enough to exchange playful banter.

During the pre-Miami GP Sprint Race show, Hadjar revealed a text he sent to Hamilton following the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain.

The match, in many ways, was a personal showdown between the two drivers—Hamilton, a lifelong Arsenal fan, and Hadjar, a proud Parisian, backing the French club.

Unfortunately for Hamilton, his team fell 1-0 to Les Parisiens at the Emirates Stadium in London. And as Hadjar admitted to Sky Sports, he couldn’t resist taking a cheeky dig at the 40-year-old.

When asked if he kept in touch with Hamilton constantly, he said, “Yeah, to mock him about Arsenal losing to PSG. That’s the only thing we talk about but yeah I do [text with him] a bit,” he revealed.

The Ferrari driver could still have the last laugh if the Gunners manage to turn things around at the Parc des Princes in the return fixture next week.

If Arsenal can score two goals without reply, they’ll book their place in the Champions League final. Alternatively, any victory by a two-goal margin would see them through. Should the aggregate score be level after 90 minutes, the tie will head into extra time or even penalties.

If Arsenal do progress, they will face either Barcelona or Inter Milan, depending on the outcome of the second leg at San Siro. As it stands, the two sides are evenly matched after a thrilling 3-3 draw at Barcelona’s temporary home, the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

