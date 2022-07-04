“OMG HE BROKE THE MATRIX”– Lando Norris predicted Carlos Sainz’s maiden win at Silverstone way before

Lando Norris predicted the podium positions for the British Grand Prix way before the race actually happened, and F1 fans are confused.

The British Grand Prix could easily be said as the best race of the season so far. The competition was surely top-notch, and till the end, there were multiple race leaders who looked pretty comfortable at the top in their respective leads.

However, in the end, the pole-sitter Carlos Sainz won at Silverstone. It was the maiden win in the Spaniard’s career, for which he waited for so long.

However, his former teammate Lando Norris saw it coming, not in his mind, but in a virtual simulation. The Briton was playing F1 game online, with Silverstone as the venue.

“Oh booo! boo! Carlos [Sainz] no way,” said Norris on his Twitch stream. “Way to go Carlos, that’s the first win I’ve seen, congrats. Oh! Look at his swag. Look at his smile there.”

Additionally, the top-4 positions in the virtual race were also identical to the real race. It showed the exact sports where Sergio Perez, Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc finished at Silverstone.

NO WAY LANDO PREDICTED CARLOS WIN AT SILVERSTONE and also Checo p2 and Lewis p3 pic.twitter.com/nbIlwlWg3z — Ani. (@Louisxsun28) July 3, 2022

Also read: Martin Brundle criticizes former Barcelona player for defending oil protesters at British GP

Lando Norris was not the driver of the day

However, in the game, Norris was declared the driver of the day for finishing P10, even though he finished at an impressive P6. The driver of the day in the actual British GP was awarded to Sergio Perez.

The Mexican race driver finished at P2 despite slipping at the end of the grid when he had to make an unplanned pitstop to replace his damaged wings.

His recovery from the end of the grid was indeed impressive and saved Red Bull from a P1-2 haul by Ferrari. If the latter had got the desirable results, it would have been a considerable slip by the Milton-Keynes-based team.

But Perez knocking off Leclerc and Hamilton for the runner-up position was impressive and gave an incredible racing spectacle.

Also read: F1 fan reminisce words of Michael Schumacher amidst Max Verstappen and Mick Schumacher battle in British GP