“I’d prefer to be in a similar fight myself”: Daniel Ricciardo shares his thoughts on the Championship battle between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen

Daniel Ricciardo has labeled the 2021 title fight between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen as a ‘dream scenario’.

Hamilton and Verstappen go into the final race of the season level on points. The Mercedes driver won a controversy ridden Saudi Arabian GP, that takes him to 369.5 points, the same as Verstappen. The Dutchman still holds the edge as he won more races (9) than Lewis (8).

This is the first time since 1974, that two title rivals go into the last race of the year on same points. McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo said that this is a ‘gift to the sport’.

ICYMI: Our top two are TIED on points with one round to go! Verstappen technically maintains the lead, as he has more wins (9) than Hamilton (8)#SaudiArabianGP 🇸🇦 #F1 pic.twitter.com/C201RydF4r — Formula 1 (@F1) December 6, 2021

“That they go to Abu Dhabi with the same number of points is a gift to the sport.” said Ricciardo. “I’ve been hoping for that for years, although of course I’d prefer to be in the fight myself.”

“We will have a real final. The veteran who can break all records versus the youngest grand prix winner ever. That’s a magnificent story. A dream scenario.” he added.

“I call it a battle royale. The pressure couldn’t be higher. May the best man win.”

Also read: Mercedes trackside engineer reveals time lost by Lewis Hamilton due to front-wing damage caused by hitting Max Verstappen

Daniel Ricciardo followed the race on the big screens from his cockpit

Ricciardo said that he is enjoying this battle between his ex-teammate and Hamilton a lot. He admitted that he tries to stay updated with the race by looking at the big screens while driving, but that isn’t always possible.

However, multiple red flags in Jeddah last weekend helped him keep up with it.

“Sometimes I try to follow the race from the cockpit on the big screens but it wasn’t easy in this one. This isn’t really a circuit to watch screens.” he said.

“But all the interruptions and incidents allowed me to follow how things were going between Lewis and Max.”

The 2021 F1 season has been one of the best of all time. It was filled with world class racing and drama, both on and off track. It comes to a conclusion next weekend when the lights go out at Yas Marina Island in Abu Dhabi.

Also read: Watch Max Verstappen reacting to title-deciding 1990 crash between Alain Prost and Ayrton crash ahead of his winner takes it all Abu Dhabi race