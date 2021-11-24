“If he can spend some time to come to an F1 race” – Lando Norris eager to race with boyhood hero and MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi

“If he can spend some time to come to an F1 race” – Lando Norris and Valentino Rossi plan to race together if and when the MotoGP GOAT decides to visit an F1 race next season.

Lando Norris is a huge admirer of Valentino Rossi, and he doesn’t hide it. The multiple-time MotoGP champion inspired Norris to take up racing, and there has been no looking back from it ever since.

Emotional thursday in Valencia

Oggi eravamo in buona compagnia pic.twitter.com/NNVDF9vMUc — Valentino Rossi (@ValeYellow46) November 11, 2021

Rossi has called time off to his illustrious career, something which has saddened the McLaren star. He is hoping to race with him in the future, with plans of Rossi visiting a F1 Grand Prix on the cards next season.

“He [Rossi] sent me a message last night, just because he is going into the final race of his career. It is sad times. I’m going to miss him.

“He was the guy that I watched when I was four, five, six years old. He got me into racing. He got me onto a motorbike first.

“He has been the guy that I have looked up to, the guy who kind of helped me get to this position where I am because probably without watching him my ambition of being a racing driver would not have been so high.

“I’m going to miss it. I’m lucky that I got to meet him once at a race at Silverstone. I got to go to the MotoGP race. I’m going to miss him in MotoGP. I don’t think it’s just me. There are millions of fans who support him and are also going to miss him being in F1 and the padlock.

“He is a character. One of the best things about him is the character that he is amongst people and fans, he has time for everyone. He is a good guy and he is definitely going to be missed.

“We talk every now and then. We still want to try to do some together – driving. He does a few GTs and stuff. Abu Dhabi 12 hours and the Dubai 12 hours.

“It’s not just motorbikes that he likes. He loves car racing as well. If he can spend some time to come to an F1 race, that is the plan for something that we want to do together. Hopefully that can be done.”

