“There’s just nothing you can do” – Lando Norris rues Pirelli tyre puncture in Qatar as Ferrari extend lead over McLaren in fight for P3

“There’s just nothing you can do” – Lando Norris missed out on a potential podium as he suffered a tyre puncture during the final stage of the Qatar Grand Prix.

Lando Norris was running in P4 when his front-left tire failed. The pitstop to replace that meant the McLaren star eventually finished P9, losing valuable points for himself, and more crucially, for McLaren’s P3 fight against Ferrari.

He was expectedly disappointed, considering McLaren were set to finish stronger than their arch-rivals here in Qatar. Ferrari have amassed 297.5 points so far this season with two races to go, a whopping 39.5 more than McLaren.

“The last few races you’ve got to accept that we just made some mistakes – we just did a better job than them [in Qatar].

“The car was pretty strong, I’ve got to give it to the team, we had a good car today on race stints, even better than I probably expected, so I was very happy about that and I could push a lot with the car.

“We should’ve been like P4. I think, if we’d got everything right, maybe we could’ve challenged for P3 but that’s a challenge as Fernando [Alonso] is a racer, you don’t expect an easy overtake if I tried.

“We should’ve unlocked more points than Ferrari today and at least got something back. I know they’re a long way ahead and even further away now.

“They did that because they deserved it, and they were there on performance. But when you have days like today, there’s just nothing you can do and it just really sucks.”

