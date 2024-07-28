"If That Was Max Verstappen...": Lewis Hamilton Chimes in on Lando Norris v McLaren Team Orders Debate

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri’s Hungarian GP swap saga continues to make headlines. Many pundits have slammed McLaren for the team orders, while others support the decision. There is also a notion that the Norris’ championship challenge could be affected by the swap come the end of the season. Amid all this, Lewis Hamilton has shared his take on Norris’ tussle with his team in Budapest.

“It’s not my call to make. I mean, if that was Max [Verstappen], he wouldn’t have let him pass. I don’t know what to say. It’s not for me to decide”, said Hamilton according to Motorsport Week, as he involved Verstappen in the debate. The Dutchman has often been ultra-competitive and has defied team orders in the past.

Hamilton then put himself in Norris’ shoes and explained how he would’ve followed the order. He added, “If I was in that situation, I would do what the team asked me to do, as hard as it is. Ultimately, because it’s not about you. It’s about the 2,000 people that you’re representing and working with”.

During the 2022 Brazilian GP, Verstappen went against the team’s orders. The Dutchman was asked to let Sergio Perez by to help the Mexican in the fight for P2 in the championship. Verstappen ignored the orders and didn’t let Perez pass to take P6. When asked about it, he came on the radio and said that he previously explained the reasons for the same to the team.

Hamilton has also been involved in multiple team orders. The Briton, however, mostly complied with the team. At the 2017 Hungarian GP, Valtteri Bottas was ordered to let Hamilton by. But, when Hamilton couldn’t overtake the Ferrari ahead of him, the seven-time champion let Bottas repass him for the podium place.

Bottas on his team orders experience after McLaren’s mess in Budapest

Bottas was Hamilton’s teammate at Mercedes for half a decade. Over those years, the Finn had to comply multiple times with the team orders and let Hamilton pass, as the Briton was often involved in a championship fight.

The drivers were asked during the Belgian GP press conference about what they would’ve done if they were in Norris’ place in Hungary. Bottas said, “Been there mate. There were a few instances. There are certain rules. Depends on the team, and the situation. But normally it comes back to you”.

Bottas then cheekily added, “Obviously I would give the place back because I’m an amazing team-player”, followed by a smug look towards the journalists. Regardless of their team order swaps, the Finn bonded well with Hamilton over the years.

The #44 driver wanted Mercedes to retain Bottas, as he was the perfect wingman teammate to him. Russell, on the other hand, is a competitive driver and beat Hamilton in his first season at Mercedes.