“If Verstappen Leaves F1, No One Cares”: Villeneuve on Max’s Value Compared to Lewis Hamilton’s

There has been immense speculation about Max Verstappen’s retirement from F1, owing to him repeatedly having teased the idea. While the Dutchman is keen to complete his current contract, which runs till the end of 2028, he doesn’t wish to emulate Lewis Hamilton, who has continued to race at the pinnacle of motorsport into his 40s as well.

Amid these talks around when Verstappen would bow out of F1, former F1 champion Jacques Villeneuve feels that no one would care if the four-time reigning world champion leaves the sport. On the contrary, the Canadian highlighted how Hamilton’s retirement would affect people a lot more.

“If Verstappen leaves Formula 1, no one cares. If you take Hamilton out of Formula 1, people care,” Villeneuve said in an interview with the Action Network, as quoted by F1 Maximaal.

This may not really be a point of contention for someone like Verstappen, who has been blatantly ignoring the perception people have about him. The 27-year-old has maintained his straightforward demeanor and kept going about his business rather smoothly — racking up Grand Prix wins and world championships.

Max Verstappen says he could retire at 31

While Verstappen respects the adulation he receives from fans, he has the clarity about what he wants to do beyond F1. Meanwhile, Hamilton‘s focus has been on F1 only for the past 18 years, and he is keen to bow out of the sport on a high. The contrasting goals of the 2021 title rivals reflect how different their personalities are.

The seven-time world champion is keen on securing a record eighth world championship that he lost to Verstappen himself, three years ago. On the other hand, the Dutchman doesn’t wish to chase these all-time records and will be happy with whatever he achieves in the time he wishes to race.

Hamilton definitely has set a high benchmark and that is why, he is striving to live up to the same in the twilight of his F1 career. His stint with Ferrari — which Villeneuve thinks is likely to be amazing — could define his legacy at the pinnacle of motorsport. So, the 40-year-old cannot afford to slip up.