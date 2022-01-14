“If you are a Hamilton fan, do yourself a favour and get over it”– Former world champion urges Lewis Hamilton’s fans to show some backbone after Abu Dhabi GP title snub

Former world champion Damon Hill asks Lewis Hamilton fans to show some backbone as their constant online complaining annoys him.

Lewis Hamilton vied for the world championship against Max Verstappen in the winner takes all race in Abu Dhabi. Some controversial calls by the FIA race director Michael Masi caused an outrage.

Mercedes along with Lewis Hamilton fans blamed Masi for unfairly denying Hamilton the championship he was about to clinch. So much so that FIA on Thursday declared reforms in the safety car and initiated inquiry for the Abu Dhabi GP.

On the other hand, Hamilton hasn’t spoken to the media since that day, leading to rumours of his retirement. Meanwhile, his fans are still lobbying for justice for him.

In one such incident, a Hamilton fan replied to Damon Hill’s tweet: “Is that song about @SkySportsF1 and @F1 ‘journalists’?! Or @fia? Asking for a friend#SkyF1xed #F1xed #Shame.”

In response, Hill said: If you are a Hamilton fan, do yourself a favour and get over it because it’s not coming back. Ever. Look forward to seeing @LewisHamilton sock it to ’em in 2022. Winners don’t constantly bleat on about how unfair it all is. Show some backbone. Queue hate.”

If you are a Hamilton fan, do yourself a favour and get over it because its not coming back. Ever. Look forward to seeing @LewisHamilton sock it to ’em in 2022. Winners don’t constantly bleat on about how unfair it all is. Show some backbone. Queue hate ….✌🏻 #f1 — Damon Hill (@HillF1) January 13, 2022

Also read: Four time world champion claims Lewis Hamilton has every reason not to return to F1

Lewis Hamilton has a replacement

As reported by some media outlets including us, Mercedes is probably not sure whether Hamilton would come back to F1 in 2022. And if just in case he decides to retire from the sport, Mercedes has lined up Esteban Ocon as the potential replacement.

The Frenchman is a graduate of the Mercedes drivers’ development programme and worked as the reserve driver for the team during the 2019 season. Therefore, he seems to be the right emergency fix.

Also read: Lewis Hamilton does a trick that allows him better launch against other drivers