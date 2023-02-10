If You Have $100,000 To Splurge, Alfa Romeo Offer Chance To Own 2023 Challenger’s Show Car

Alfa Romeo just released their 2023 car, the C43 on 7th February 2023 from their facility in Zurich, Switzerland. And just a few hours after the launch they announced the auction of their launch car.

Yes, you heard it right! If you have a load of cash to spare, you could technically own Alfa’s 2023 car before it even races in the season opener in Bahrain.

The car is being auctioned by Formula 1’s F1 Authentics site. The current bid for the car is at $100,000 and bids can be placed until Feb 21st, 3 PM GMT.

That being said, the car is just a show car and cannot be driven. So don’t bother setting up lap times like Zhou Guanyu or Valtteri Bottas, although you could be presented with memorabilia similar to what the drivers race with.

Alfa Romeo 2023 Showcar up for sale

The Alfa Romeo C43 show car will be the first time a current season’s F1 car has been put up for Auction. Although the show car was specifically designed for the launch, it holds a lot of identical features to the racing car.

The car dons the 2023 Red and Black livery with branding and the chassis is made of lightweight Carbon fibre similar to the real car. It also comes with an authentic Alfa Romeo 3D-printed steering wheel with a working screen and working rain lights.

The winning bid will also get a chance to own Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu’s Autographed Racing overalls and boots worn by the duo during the car launch.

Alessandro Alunni Bravi, Alfa Romeo Team Representative commented on the move, “The philosophy behind our launch has been to bring fans closer to the team. And auctioning this show car fits within this narrative.”

Alfa sold the C42 Show car for $204,616

This is not the first time Alfa Romeo sold off one of their race cars. The team had previously sold the 2022 model’s Show car for a whopping $204,616.

However, if you are a fan and you don’t have a bag of money to spare, you could still try out the C43 at home. The car will be available in F1 2022 Game ahead of the Pre-season testing in Bahrain.

Alfa Romeo finished P6 in the Constructors championship, despite finishing on level points with Aston Martin. The team will continue with their 2022 driver line-up of Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu.

