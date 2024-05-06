Michael Chandler Channels Joe Rogan’s Wisdom Ahead of Conor McGregor Clash at UFC 303

Michael Chandler has finally got his ‘red p*nty night’, and is now drawing inspiration from Joe Rogan for his next fight. What Chandler aspires is to cause one of the biggest upsets in recent history. ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor is returning to the ring after a three-year hiatus, that too with a plum and Chandler just wants to rain all over his parade.

Michael Chandler is looking to derail the Conor McGregor hype train. He recently posted a workout video on Instagram where he drew inspiration from a Joe Rogan quote,

“#walkonwisdom via @joerogan – what if life and our “problems” are not as complicated as they have to be? Maybe the majority of what ails us is just a priority issue?”

Joe Rogan himself has been a martial artist all his life and in the midst of all those controversies, does drop gems of his wisdom during his podcasts. And it appears Chandler has had his ear to the wall all this time.

And of course, Chandler needs it. Chandler will need any kind of motivation he can get for his next fight with Conor McGregor. Even though both fighters are looking for a win after having just one in their last 4 fights.

Talking about losses, Chandler recently spoke about what the mindset of a fighter is after not winning for a long time. He spoke about going two years without a win and what it does to him mentally.

Michael Chandler and a strong mindset when you’re not winning

Michael Chandler went from being a Bellator Lightweight World Champion to struggling to find his feet in the UFC. The transition was not as smooth as he expected it to be.

At Bellator, he was a force to be reckoned with, becoming a three-time Bellator Champion. However, after getting into the UFC, his fate changed as he could not string any wins together. In an interview with Shawn Ryan on YouTube, he spoke about an athlete’s mindset.

Dan Abrahams posted a clip from the interview on YouTube where he stated,

“Almost two full years without winning a fight and that for a Mixed Martial Artist could be a career death sentence. That’s when the doubt from everybody plus yourself continues to compound on itself.”

Michael Chandler struggled with losses early in his Bellator days as well. However, he was able to bounce back from it after hiring a sports psychologist.

Chandler maintained the importance of a strong mindset, stating it is as important as building up your body. He claims, without a strong mind, a strong body will do no good.

He will look to replicate his success in the UFC, and a win against Conor McGregor would do just that. This truly is a make-or-break fight for both fighters.