“Ignore All of That”: James Vowles Gives Franco Colapinto Success Mantra Before F1 Debut

Veerendra Vikram Singh
Published

Credits: IMAGO / Eibner and IMAGO / PanoramiC |
L: Franco Colapinto R: James Vowles

After replacing Logan Sargeant at Williams earlier this week, Franco Colapinto finally got his first taste of F1 machinery during the FP1 session in Monza and team principal James Vowles had some sage advice for the rookie.

With Williams already having its driver lineup settled for 2025 means that Colapinto only has the nine remaining races of the 2024 season to prove himself and put himself in the shopping window for other potential teams. And that is sure to put a lot of pressure on the 21-year-old.

However, Vowles has made it clear that the only pressure on the Argentine driver will be the one that he will put on his shoulders because the team will not put any kind of performance pressure on him even though they now want to score points consistently.

When Sky Sports F1 caught up with Vowles asking what advice he gave Colapinto, he said, “The main thing is this; he’s going to put more pressure on his shoulders than I will on his. He will think about elements about how the world is visualizing him, ignore all of that.”

Vowles highlighted that he told the Argentine driver to maximize every moment of this opportunity “that’s available” to him. With Williams supporting and investing in him as their Academy driver, it is a “once in a lifetime” moment and honor that Colapinto needs to make the most out of for his career as well.

And the 21-year-old really does have a golden opportunity on his hands as he has nothing to lose. With Carlos Sainz set to arrive at Williams in 2025, Colapinto has clarity on what the team expects from him — helping stabilize the team’s situation and gathering data for next year’s car besides scoring points if possible.

