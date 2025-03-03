“I’ll Take It”: James Vowles Reacts to Being Compared to Taylor Swift

Williams, an iconic name etched in F1 folklore, has been dwindling at the back end of the grid for a while now, far away from the trophies and titles they were once accustomed to. James Vowles, however, joined the team in 2023 with one goal in mind: to take the team back to where it belongs.

It won’t be an easy job. Williams has struggled a lot — financially and performance wise — over the last decade or so, making Vowles‘ job significantly challenging.

However, the early signs are good. The 45-year-old has worked hard to foster a winning mindset at the Grove-based outfit, one that he feels in the long run, will reap big benefits. One could say that, under Vowles, Williams has kickstarted ‘an era of resurgence’.

Inadvertently, this brought in comparisons between the Williams team principal and Taylor Swift.

In a light-hearted interview with TalkSport, Vowles was asked about his earlier comments, describing the ‘new era’ of Williams. “Someone that describes part of her career as Taylor Swift’s era — this is a direct Taylor Swift reference — because she’s been pretty successful with her eras,” the reporter asked.

The former Mercedes strategist couldn’t help but smile. “That’s brilliant. I have never been compared — or Williams compared — to Taylor Swift before. But I’ll take it,” he replied.

Is Vowles a Swiftie? Hopefully not. We don’t know that yet. But given the massive success of Swift’s Eras Tour, where the American pop star earned a record-breaking $2 billion in ticket sales, he’d be mad not to manifest that kind of glory in a sporting context for Williams.

2025: Year of learning for Williams

Vowles knows that becoming a title contender isn’t an overnight process. Ambition is good, but at the same time, they have to stay grounded and focus on the long game.

That’s why the Briton has decided that his team will be willing to sacrifice on the 2025 season, learn from mistakes, and prepare a better car for the new ‘era’ of F1, which begins in 2026. Engine-centric regulation changes are set to shake up the grid, and almost all teams are working hard to make sure they get the new concepts correct.

At the same time, Vowles does feel that the Williams he is in charge of today, isn’t identical to the one he arrived at, two years ago. With Atlassian — a renowned title sponsor — coming in with financial backing besides the arrival of four-time Grand Prix winner, Carlos Sainz, the future seems bright for the iconic British team.

Team Principal James Vowles is confident in what Williams are cooking ‍#F1 @WilliamsRacing pic.twitter.com/O6Y2rVOCvN — Formula 1 (@F1) July 29, 2024

On the other side of the Williams garage will be Alex Albon, and together, they form a lineup that Vowles feels is the best in F1. Per him, “they are leaders that will bring us forward.”

Both Albon and Sainz signed long-term contracts with Williams in 2024, reaffirming their faith in the British team. With Vowles working tirelessly to bring them to the sharp end of the grid, patience could ultimately lead to success for all for them.