F1 Driver Hops Onto $100,000,000 Barbie Bandwagon by Harnessing His Inner Ken at Hungarian GP

Barbie has taken over the globe with its 100 million-dollar marketing scheme. While painting the world pink with a growing hype for the movie releasing in two days, looks like Barbie has infiltrated the F1 paddock as well. Haas F1 driver Nico Hulkenberg strutted into the Hungarian GP paddock, bitten by the Barbie bug and looking like an absolute Ken doll.

Ever so rarely, F1 drivers do a complete 360 with their look- especially going blonde. Lewis Hamilton set the trend in 2015, going blonde during what he described as an “experimental phase” in his life. Alex Albon, too, rocked the look, hoping that blondes have more fun.

Now, it looks like Hulkenberg wants to try out the lifestyle, and that too, right in time for the Barbie premiere. Fans couldn’t help but point out the fact that being Ken is a part of his name, as the Haas driver proudly debuted his platinum blonde look.

Nico Hulkenberg’s Barbie look rocks the Hungarian GP

The driver soon went viral on social media sites as fans couldn’t help but draw comparisons to the Ken doll. Soon, Hulkenberg was hailed the next Ken.

It didn’t help that he had Ken in the name either. HulKENberg was the name to go by.

Fans conspired the man was ready to audition to be Ken to star with Margot Robbie and her troupe.

Hulkenberg promised F1 future

While a role as Ken is the dream job, Hulkenberg gets ready to put pen to paper on a contract extension with Haas. After an impressive start to the 2023 season, the returning driver has kept himself in the good books of the Haas top dogs.

Team Principal Guenther Steiner spoke highly of his driver. “He hadn’t been a full-time driver for three years, but he came in here and it clicked right away. We knew he was good, but we didn’t see that he would be in such good shape immediately.”

Thus, the team wants to reward their driver. “We’ve already talked about the contract, but it’s better to do it in person than by phone or video. The new contract won’t be long in coming. It’s coming and we hope to get it done as soon as possible to be able to announce a new deal, because we are very happy with Nico.”

Thus, the Ken doll of the paddock will be here to stay. Hopefully, he’ll be more than ‘just Ken’ this weekend, and steal the show at Hungary.