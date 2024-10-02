Williams Boss James Vowles Explains “2025 Will Be Sacrificed” For the Bigger Picture

Williams’ 2024 season went off to a slow start, but the team has shown signs of gradual development. With Team Principal James Vowles planning big things for the Grove-based outfit’s future, the expectation was that Williams would hit the ground running in 2025. Vowles, however, eyes 2026 as the team’s breakthrough season.

On the F1: Beyond the Grid podcast, Vowles detailed that Williams has a ‘very clear agenda’ about the new regulations that are set to hit the grid in 2026. For the team to do well then, “2025 will be sacrificed,” he revealed.

Williams has 16 points in 2024 so far and is eighth in the Constructors’ Championship, 17 behind seventh-place Haas. Alex Albon has scored 12 of those points, with four more coming from the mid-season replacement of Logan Sargeant – Franco Colapinto.

Colapinto won’t be a part of Williams from 2026 onwards, but with Albon and Carlos Sainz as its drivers, Vowles is confident that the team can achieve big things. With how they are approaching 2025, both drivers – especially Sainz – could settle in and then aim to go all guns blazing in 2026.

Vowles admitted that even if Williams started 2025 on a strong note, he would not change his mind. Developing the 2026 car is his top priority and Williams needs a rock-solid plan for the same. As for now, his focus remains on finding junior driver Colapinto a seat for 2025.

Vowles pushing for Colapinto’s spot in F1

Colapinto replaced a misfiring Sargeant at the Italian GP, but from the get-go, it was clear that he would just fill in for the remainder of the 2024 season. Little did Vowles know that the Argentine would go on to dazzle the F1 paddock with his performances.

At the Azerbaijan GP, which was his second-ever F1 race, he finished P8 (ahead of Lewis Hamilton) to earn four points for Williams – more than what Sargeant had in his entire career.

Following that, Vowles made it a priority to get a seat for Colapinto on the grid and the only likely option for him is Sauber. The Hinwil-based squad, which will become Audi in 2026, is looking for a partner to Nico Hulkenberg for next season, and Colapinto is being considered with Vowles personally pushing for the move.