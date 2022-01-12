“I’ll tell you what I really really want!”: Throwback to Christian Horner’s wife undressing Mika Hakkinen at the unveiling of the 1997 McLaren F1 car

In one of the most bizarre yet memorable car reveals ever, the world-famous ‘Spice Girls’ unveiled the 1997 McLaren MP4/12.

In the ’90s, the Spice Girls were arguably one of the most popular music groups on earth. Their popularity skyrocketed towards the end of the 20th century and they were part of some iconic moments in history.

However, one crossover which many people didn’t expect was the one with F1 giants McLaren. Ahead of the 1997 F1 season, the band that redefined ‘teen pop’ music took part in the unveiling of the MP4/12.

It was the first time McLaren used their now-iconic silver livery, after getting rid of the Marlboro red and white colour scheme which was used since the Ayrton Senna-Alain Prost days.

The drivers for the Surrey-based team that year were Mika Hakkinen and David Coulthard, both of whom were a part of this event. ’96 was the year when the legendary group released their hit song ‘Wannabe’. McLaren saw it as a big marketing boost, to have them promote their drivers and car.

‘Ginger Spice’ was one of the members of a British girl band. Today she’s more popularly known as Geri Horner, wife of Red Bull team principal Christian Horner.

Also read: Four time world champion claims Lewis Hamilton has every reason not to return to F1

An ‘uncomfortable’ moment for the McLaren driver with Mrs Horner

Hakkinen and Coulthard entered the stage after the Spice Girls unveiled their 1997 car. What followed can only be described as an extremely uncomfortable situation for the two drivers.

The Finn introduced himself on stage by kissing ‘Scary Spice’ (Mel B) on both cheeks which were followed by a series of “woo” noises from the girls. Coulthard seemed confident with a mic in front of him, but the same couldn’t be said about Hakkinen.

‘Ginger Spice’ (Mrs Horner) was curious about what the racing drivers were wearing underneath their suits. Without any warning, they jokingly pounce on Hakkinen’s racing suit, appearing to undress him on stage.

The crossover on stage was short-lived, and Hakkinen seemed glad to leave when the legendary group of vocalists bid him and Coulthard farewell.

Very soon the 2022 F1 cars will be revealed as a new season approaches us. We may see new and innovative ways in which teams reveal their cars. But surely, none will top the McLaren and Spice Girls collaboration of 1997.

Also read: Neuroscientist explains why Max Verstappen is an exceptional F1 driver with strong mental strength