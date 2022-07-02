“I’ll try to do that from now on”- Max Verstappen wants to learn from George Russell’s 2022 performances for Mercedes

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen is impressed by Mercedes’ George Russell’s consistent performance in the 2022 season.

George Russell is not having an ideal first season with the Mercedes team as the W13 lacks competitiveness but he has ensured consistency in what he has. Red Bull’s Max Verstappen has noticed this and wants to learn from the British driver.

While Russell has not won a single race this year, he has consistently finished in the top 5 of every race. The young Briton has scored 111 championship points and is only 64 points behind the leader, Verstappen.

Meanwhile, the reigning champion has already won six races and has bagged 175 points. He is followed by his teammate Sergio Perez with 129 points and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc with 126 points.

Russell’s impressive performance has garnered him the reputation of ‘Mr Consistency’ as he has gained himself a good position in the 2022 season.

George Russell is an example for Max Verstappen

Ahead of the British GP, the Red Bull driver said that he has noticed Russell’s performance in the season so far.

However, he agrees that it will be difficult for the British driver to bridge the gap and completely wipe out the difference. He said, “But it shows you are still in a decent position if you don’t drop out and always score points.”

#AMuS Max Verstappen is impressed by George Russell’s consistency. He also derives a new resolution from this: reduce downtime. The RB18 has also improved enormously in terms of understeer. — Junaid #JB17 (@JunaidSamodien_) July 1, 2022

He further suggested that he wants to learn from Russell when it comes to consistency. The Dutchman said that he will try to take fewer risks than people expect him to. His aim is to finish races, as DNFs can be fatal to his chances of a second title.

