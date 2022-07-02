“He shouldn’t publish it on his son’s website”– Helmut Marko right away called Max Verstappen’s father after unwarranted Red Bull criticism

Helmut Marko reveals he called Max Verstappen’s father Jos Verstappen right away for his comments criticizing Red Bull.

Jos Verstappen has hardly been kind to Red Bull. Maybe because the former F1 driver wants the best for his son, but even when the Milton-Keynes-based team is at its best, it’s no escaping the wrath of Jos.

Jos said on his son’s official website that Red Bull “threw away” points in Monaco. “Red Bull achieved a good result,” said former F1 driver Jos, “but at the same time exerted little influence to help Max to the front.”

These comments didn’t go well with Red Bull chief Helmut Marko. He reveals that he instantly called Jos and stated how displeased he is with his comments.

“Jos is great and that’s why Max has come this far,” Marko, 79, told De Limburger newspaper. “When Max came to Formula 1, at the beginning it was sometimes not easy with Jos. He had an opinion about everything – and still does, by the way,” he smiled.

“It creates resentment within the team and gives your journalists something to write about,” he said.

“I called him right away – ‘What is this, Jos?’ Again, everyone can have their own opinion, including Jos. But he shouldn’t publish it on his son’s website. “He said, ‘Yes, but I am the father’, which is fine but don’t do it in that way.

“Anyway, Jos is Jos,” Marko insisted. “He can sometimes get angry quickly and none of that is going to change.”

Red Bull aims for yet another win

In the past few races, Red Bull has dominated the championship fight. Ferrari with its reliability and poor strategies has been suffering to prevent the leakage of points.

End of British GP practice! 🏁 Advantage Max & Red Bull, with Leclerc the lead Ferrari in third and Mercedes in the hunt in fourth and fifth. 1. Max Verstappen 1:27:901

2. Sergio Perez + 0.401

3. Charles Leclerc +0.447

4. George Russell+0.525

5. Lewis Hamilton +0.587 pic.twitter.com/fSWFrn6n7d — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) July 2, 2022

Going ahead, Red Bull looks favourite to win the race, because of their solid setup. However, Ferrari and Mercedes have both brought up upgrades, which are expected to improve their performances.

