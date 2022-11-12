“I’m a big fan of him”: Ferrari superstar admits Kevin Magnussen is an inspiration while reacting on his pole position achievement

May 6, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Haas driver Kevin Magnussen of Denmark talks with the media during a press conference before their practice session for the Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

On Friday, Kevin Magnussen did something really unpredictable. The Haas superstar clinched his and his team’s first pole position in Formula 1. The Dane would start from the front row before the sprint race in Brazil.

Thus, keeping him in contention to grab a good number of points even before the main race and satisfying his team. Magnussen’s pole position was won little on merit but rather on luck.

In the first minute of the Q3, Magnussen had the fastest time, with superior sides bracing themselves to give their outrageous last flying laps. But George Russell spoilt the part for everyone and got himself into the gravel, forcing the red flags to come out.

The track saw heavy rainfall until the qualifying could resume with eight minutes to go. Thus, the drivers thought it was wise not to go out as the Inter, or wet tyres, couldn’t anyway beat Magnussen’s time on the soft tyres. However, Lewis Hamilton tried and failed in the end.

Big fan of Kevin Magnussen

The grand achievement by Magnussen erupted the Haas team in joy. He was celebrating like there was no tomorrow, a sight to watch. While the Roskilde-born driver hadn’t achieved much in F1, surely he was always rated as a great driver.

Even Ferrari superstar Carlos Sainz admitted he is a big fan of Magnussen. The Spaniard admitted while talking to the media after the qualifying in Brazil.

“P1 today is for Kevin,” said Sainz. “I think he deserves it. I am a big fan of his and I am happy for him.” Magnussen surely isn’t expected to win the sprint race, but till where he could sustain himself would be an exciting sight to watch

Kevin Magnussen will go for the maximum attack

After qualifying, Magnussen was asked what his strategy for Saturday would be. The Haas race driver said it would be a maximum attack and nothing else.

Moreover, Magnussen also said he is grateful to his team, who supported him throughout the year. Also, he thanked his team boss Gene Haas, who made his return to F1 possible after sacking Nikita Mazepin before this season’s start.

Team Principal reportedly called Haas’s boss after the qualifying and probably had his ‘we would have been f**king rockstars’ (drive to survive season 1 episode 1 moment )with the American businessman.

