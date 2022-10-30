“I’m a Michael Schumacher fan but…” Sebastian Vettel calls this F1 legend as “The King”

The pole-sitter of the Mexican GP is awarded “The Fangio award” in memory of the 5-time F1 Champion Juan Manuel Fangio. Valtteri Bottas collected the award in 2021. But in 2022, the retiring Sebastian Vettel was presented with a special token for his legacy in F1.

Vettel will retire from F1 after the 2022 season. And as a mark of respect and admiration, The German racer received the honour from a delegation from the Fangio Foundation.

The driver receives a certified replica of the helmet worn by the 5-time F1 champion Juan Manuel Fangio. After the qualifying session of the Mexican GP, Vettel was seen having a chat with Juan Carli, president of the Fangio Foundation, and Mauricio Nigro, who makes the replicas of the helmets.

They thanked Vettel for accepting the award and claimed it was an honour to watch him in the sport. They even shared good luck to the Aston Martin driver for his Post-F1 life.

Two of the foundations from the Juan Manuel Fangio Museum met former champion Sebastian Vettel in Mexico😍#Seb5: “I’m a fan of Michael Schumacher, but Fangio is a little bit better… the best, the best, the king.”#MexicoGP #Vettel #F1 #SV5 pic.twitter.com/g4x5j1ElqS — out of context Sebastian Vettel (@ocsebvettel) October 29, 2022

Vettel humbled by the delegation’s actions expressed his gratitude saying, “I’m a fan of Michael Schumacher, but Fangio is a little better… The best, the king.”

Also Read: COTA to plant 296 trees to honour Sebastian Vettel’s F1 legacy

Sebastian Vettel receives Fangio Award

Sebastian Vettel retains the title of being the youngest F1 Champion having won his first title at the age of 23. Juan Manuel Fangio holds the title of being F1’s oldest Champion.

Fangio was a 5-time Former World Champion who claimed 5 titles in 1951, 1953-57. The Argentine drove Alfa Romeo, Ferrari, Mercedes and Maserati and secured 24 victories in 52 races.

The late Ayrton Senna described Fangio as, “Every year there is a winner of the championship, but not necessarily a world champion. I think Fangio is the example of a true world champion”

Even Schumacher described El Maestro as, Schumacher said, “Fangio is on a level much higher than I see myself. What he did stands alone and what we have achieved is also unique. I have such respect for what he achieved.”

Fangio’s record of 5 titles stood for 46 years. Until 2002 when Michael Schumacher broke it in 2003. winning his 6th title while racing for Ferrari. Lewis Hamilton would do the same after he claimed his 6th title in 2019.

However, Vettel, Fangio and Schumacher remain the only 3 drivers to have won 4 or more titles in consecutive years. Fangio might not be with us, but his legacy in Motorsporting history stands until the end of time!

Also Read: “We had to kick Sebastian Vettel out of the office”: Aston Martin boss reveals how committed 4-time World Champion is to ending F1 career strongly