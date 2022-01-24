“I’m an old man now” – Haas boss Guenther Steiner on how Formula 1 has evolved ever since his motorsports ‘debut’ in the mid-eighties

“I’m an old man now” – Guenther Steiner has noted drastic changes to the way Formula 1 is run now compared to when he started off in the eighties.

Guenther Steiner is one of the most dynamic and entertaining personalities we have in the Formula 1 world currently.

He is known for his no-nonsense approach and dry humour, which has made him a darling of the F1 faithful across the globe.

The Haas boss has been in the motorsports business for over three decades now, starting off in the engineering side of the World Rally Championship.

And, naturally, he has noticed a lot of changes with how things have evolved in Formula, making it more complex, but at the same time, retaining its grippiness.

“I would say it’s a help. I started more than 35 years ago and everything was different then. I’m an old man now.

“Motorsport was different then than it is now, and that was also an advantage because the whole business grew over the years.

“I was there and I was able to learn and develop as I worked. The whole thing was not yet as big an industry as it is today. And I didn’t start in Formula 1 either but in the World Rally Championship.

“Back then, everything was smaller and simpler. It became more complex over time and I developed along with it.”

I don’t know how you started the year but we had a fucking blast!👌🏼#F1 #HaasF1 pic.twitter.com/2boKy8usqu — Günther Steiner 🤬 (@BanterSteiner) January 3, 2022

Guenther Steiner had no ‘passion’ for motorsports

Despite being one of the most notable names in the paddock currently, Steiner reveals there was no real reason for him to get into motorsports, considering his Northern Italian roots were all about “skiing and other good things”.

“I don’t know where my passion for motorsport came from, my family wasn’t that interested. Where I come from, there are very few, if any, motorsport events.

“It’s more about skiing and other good things. But I just had a passion for racing cars and asked my father to take me to nearby hill climbs. That’s where it all started.”

Also Read “It’s better that this happened to me now”– Mick Schumacher disagrees with Guenther Steiner’s “money-wasting” mistakes comment on Haas superstar