“It’s better that this happened to me now”– Mick Schumacher disagrees with Guenther Steiner’s “money-wasting” mistakes comment on Haas superstar

“It’s a lot of money and for no good reason. They are getting a little bit too frequent and too heavy,” he added. The last crash of Schumacher came in Saudi Arabia, where the narrow lanes were already a threat for drivers to crash on the wall.

Mick Schumacher snubs his boss’ frustration

Meanwhile, the 2020 F2 champion didn’t let the criticism grow on him. According to him, it was better to crash now instead of hitting when they will be vying for points.

“I think that you can definitely get angry about it,” he said per Motorsport-Magazin.com. “But I don’t dwell on it too long. I am not extremely annoyed about any mistake, because mistakes are there to be learned and everything is part of the development.”

“It’s better that this happened to me now when we weren’t racing for points, than if next year things went the way we’d like and then, stupidly, it happened,” Schumacher added.

Schumacher s ready to compete for Haas once again in 2022. The 22-year-old race driver would be eyeing to have a terrific season to go on to have promotion within the Ferrari’s ecosystem.

However, it seems unlikely as Ferrari perceives Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz’s partnership as balanced.

