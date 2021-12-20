F1

“I’m at a different point in my life”: Kimi Raikkonen insists that his retirement from Formula 1 is different from the earlier hiatus he took in 2009

"I'm at a different point in my life": Kimi Raikkonen insists that his retirement from Formula 1 is different from the earlier hiatus he took in 2009
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
Man of the Match today AUS vs ENG 2nd Test: Who was awarded Man of the Match in Australia vs England Adelaide Test?
Next Article
"Isaiah Thomas showing that he’s an NBA caliber player...Anyone with eyes could see that???": Celtics Twitter lambasts NBA teams for not picking up IT4 as a free agent before this
F1 Latest News
"You can't be too confident alongside Lewis Hamilton": Former F1 Champion offers words of advice to future Mercedes driver George Russell
“You can’t be too confident alongside Lewis Hamilton”: Former F1 Champion offers words of advice to future Mercedes driver George Russell

Jenson Button feels George Russell should avoid putting pressure on himself when he teams up…