“I’m at a different point in my life”: Kimi Raikkonen insists that his retirement from Formula 1 is different from the earlier hiatus he took in 2009

Kimi Raikkonen says that his recent retirement from F1 is different to the break he took from the sport in 2009.

Earlier in September, Raikkonen announced that the 2021 season would be his last in F1. It brings an illustrious 20 year career to an end. The Finnish driver has won 1 World Championship and 21 races during his time in the sport.

Kimi won his first and only World Title in 2007 when he was with Ferrari. However, just two years later, he left F1 to pursue other racing ventures. He did so despite being contracted to drive for the Italian team in 2010.

After being out for two years, the ex-McLaren driver returned to the sport in 2012, signing for Lotus F1 team. He then returned to Ferrari for a second stint from 2014-2018. The Espoo born driver spent the last three years of his F1 career with his former team Sauber (now Alfa Romeo Racing).

Now that the 42 year old has left the paddock once again, people have wondered if he’ll make return in some form in the future. Raikkonen on the other hand dismissed these suggestions, insisting that he’s done with Formula 1.

“I think there are an endless amount of differences.” Raikkonen said in the recent episode of the ‘Beyond the Grid’ podcast.

“Obviously, I have a family, I have reasons to be home. This is completely different in many ways. Obviously, it’s different circumstances. I’m at a different point in my life.”

Kimi Raikkonen does not see himself returning o Formula 1 in the near future

Kimi admitted that he didn’t see himself returning to the paddock after leaving Ferrari in 2009. He said earlier that he didn’t have the same hunger to succeed in F1, and hence decided to quit.

However, his ‘sabbatical’ from the sport lasted only two years. Lotus, who were rumored to have signed the Iceman in 2010, ended up getting him in 2012.

“If somebody would have] said to me that I need to bet money on if I come back, I wouldn’t have put any money on it.” the former World Champion continued.

“It wasn’t in my mind to come back. But then obviously, for many different reasons, I ended up back.”

“I had a good run. And certainly, I wouldn’t change a single thing. Even if it would mean more wins or more championships. I’m happy with what I achieved. I can’t complain.” he concluded.

Raikkonen finished his last year in F1, 16th in the Driver’s standings with 10 points to his name. Valtteri Bottas is set to move from Mercedes to Hinwil, to replace him at Alfa Romeo in 2022.

