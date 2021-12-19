“It’s rare to find a teammate like that”: Max Verstappen calls Sergio Perez an ‘amazing human being’ after their first year together at Red Bull

Max Verstappen calls teammate Sergio Perez an amazing human being after their first year together at Red Bull.

Perez didn’t quite live up to expectations in his new team, but still proved that he was capable of being part of a Title challenging outfit. The 31 year old won the Azerbaijan GP and stood on the podium a further 4 times in 2021.

However, he was crucial in helping his teammate Max Verstappen win his first World Title. There have been several instances when Perez sacrificed his own race to prevent Verstappen’s rival Lewis Hamilton’s charge up the field.

His efforts on the track haven’t gone unnoticed as Max admitted that Perez was an amazing person to work with.

“Of course, when we started working together, it’s always difficult to know exactly of course how it’s going to work out.” said Verstappen when asked about Checo.

“But very early on already, I think that Checo is just an amazing human being. Not only just to work with in F1, but he’s just a super nice person. Areal family man as well.”

“I really have had a lot of good times with him, and you can see he really means it. He means well, and it’s very rare to have a teammate like that.”

Max Verstappen hopes for Perez to be his teammate for a long time

Verstappen would probably not be World Champion had it not been for Perez’s incredible defensive driving in Abu Dhabi. The Mexican driver held Hamilton off for over 2 laps, and cost the Mercedes driver about 10 seconds.

This allowed Max to catch up, and ultimately end up on Hamilton’s tail. The latter incidents in Abu Dhabi were unforeseen but Red Bull team principal Christian Horner agrees that the Dutchman wouldn’t have won the race without Checo.

Muy contento por todo, por Max y por mi equipo! Al final pudimos apoyar y hacer diferencia en el resultado. Una pena no poder terminar la carrera con otro podium en la bolsa, pero contento con la temporada.

¡Gracias por todo su apoyo durante esta temporada intensa! #AbuDhabiGP pic.twitter.com/wNqzdIlQZU — Sergio Pérez (@SChecoPerez) December 12, 2021

As for Verstappen, he was heard on the radio lauding his teammate and calling him a ‘legend’ after the Guadalajara born driver’s stellar defense.

“Again, what he showed, he was a real team player.” Verstappen said when asked about Perez’s role in Yas Island. “I really hope that we can continue this for a long time.”

