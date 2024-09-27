“I’m Especially Proud of Myself:” Max Verstappen on 2021 Championship Battle With Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen entered the 2021 season finale tied on points in their battle for the World Championship. They remained inseparable until the final lap, where Verstappen made a decisive overtake on Hamilton to claim his first title. Reflecting on it nearly three years later, Verstappen admitted that he is proud of what he achieved.

In an interview, the Dutchman revealed that he was under a lot of pressure that year. “I’m especially proud of myself and how I dealt with the pressure that year,” he said.

“I tried to make as few mistakes as possible,” he added. “And also as someone who doesn’t have a lot of experience being in a championship fight. I’m, of course, very happy with that. Of course, I’m proud to become a champion.”

Verstappen‘s decisive move on Hamilton in the final lap of the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP, however, was marred by controversy. The Red Bull driver gained a significant advantage when all lapped cars were allowed to unlap themselves before the race was restarted after a safety car period, with just one lap to go. This had never occurred before in the history of F1, sparking outrage.

Verstappen was on fresher tires, and there was nothing Hamilton could have done to prevent the former from overtaking him. He comfortably passed, and won the championship, leaving Hamilton and his fans devastated.

The move also landed then-race director Michael Masi in hot water. He lost his job, and the FIA admitted that the officials had made a human error.

Despite this controversy, Verstappen’s achievement cannot be discredited. He had an incredible season and ended 2021 with more race wins than anyone else. He also ended Hamilton’s period of domination, which is something he can surely be proud of.

The season was exciting, but Verstappen also declared that he would never want to be a part of it again. In an earlier interview, he said, “You can’t have that drama every single year, for sure. It’s not good for me, it’s not healthy for anyone in the team – both teams.”