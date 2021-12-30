F1

“I’m expecting most of the races will be one stop”– Pirelli claims most of races in 2022 will be one pitstop races; F1 will lose strategic bend

"I'm expecting most of the races will be one stop"– Pirelli claims most of races in 2022 will be one pitstop races; F1 will lose strategic bend
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
U19 Asia Cup 2021 Final live telecast channel in India: When and where to watch India U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 Asia Cup final match?
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"I'm expecting most of the races will be one stop"– Pirelli claims most of races in 2022 will be one pitstop races; F1 will lose strategic bend
“I’m expecting most of the races will be one stop”– Pirelli claims most of races in 2022 will be one pitstop races; F1 will lose strategic bend

With the new regulations and 18-inch tyres for the 2022 F1 season, Pirelli claims there…