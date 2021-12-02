“I’m getting more podiums in cycling races than in F1″– Valtteri Bottas trolls himself after cycling in the Monaco ProAm Charity Race

Mercedes ace Valtteri Bottas makes a sly dig on himself as he was appeared cycling in the Monaco ProAm Charity Race.

Valtteri Bottas, in 2021, has been seen regularly cycling whenever he gets a little time off from his F1 work schedule and travels. Recently the Finnish race driver was spotted cycle racing in Monaco ProAm Charity Race.

When reporters talked to him about his appearance in the event, Bottas joked at his own expense. “It feels like I’m getting more podiums in cycling races than in F1 nowadays,” said Bottas.

Bottas on cycling in the Monaco ProAm Charity Race last weekend: “It feels like I’m getting more podiums in cycling races than in F1 nowadays” 😅 📸 @ValtteriBottas #F1 #Formula1 #SaudiArabianGP 🇸🇦 pic.twitter.com/gRXXdnlme1 — Autosport (@autosport) December 2, 2021

Bottas after this event was due to travel and Saudi Arabia, and like his opposite drivers, he will appear in the two practice sessions in Jeddah. This will be the first time he would, or any other F1 driver would appear on that circuit.

So, no one has a clue how would it be. According to many F1 veterans, it would be challenging because of its unforgiving high-speed 27 corners.

Nevertheless, this is one of the last two races of Bottas with Mercedes. After this, the 32-year-old race driver begins his journey with Alfa Romeo.

Love for cycling- Valtteri Bottas

Bottas’ partner Tiffany Cromwell is a professional cyclist, and she is often joining the former for his cycling sessions. In an earlier interview with VeloNews, he disclosed his experiences with her and other cycling competitions.

“I did my first and only bike race in Australia, a crit in January of 2020 just before COVID. I blew up completely. I was so upset that Tiff put me in the B group,” said Bottas.

Cromwell responded: “How was I supposed to know they would start at 50k an hour? I’d taken him on a five-hour ride two days before. Maybe I should have started him a little lower.”

Bottas reveals that cycling is only a hobby for him. He said he is currently going for the 60-mile race and would give a serious shot at it. “It’s mainly for fun, I’m just doing the 60 mile race. But, I’m gonna give it all I have, sure. I don’t mind doing that,” said Bottas.

