“I’m Gonna Die Quickly”: Boredom of All Things Will Cause Yuki Tsunoda’s End on a Deserted Island

Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda took part in a Q&A organized by their team’s sponsor HUGO at the British GP. YouTuber Tobi Brown asked the V-CARB drivers a few ‘Who’s Most Likely’ questions. While this feature was quite fun, it reflected both Ricciardo and Tsunoda’s mentality.

One question was about ‘Who’s most likely to survive on a deserted island?’. On this, Ricciardo was quick to name Tsunoda. The Aussie reasoned, “I’m only saying Yuki because I know he is a better chef than I am. So I think he would, your rate of survival is better”.

However, the Japanese driver contested this answer with a weird argument, saying it would be Ricciardo who would survive better due to his padel skills. Tsunoda said, “I think you are normally quite good at practicing padel on your own time. Probably, I’ll get bored and I’m gonna die quite quickly.”

While Tsunoda’s argument makes sense in terms of the boredom on a deserted island, he certainly wasn’t thinking from the survival point of view. Ricciardo aptly put it, “Padeling won’t keep me alive”.

Therefore, Ricciardo’s explanation of Tsunoda being a better cook seems much more logical. Besides this deserted island question, many such questions led to hilarious debates and answers from the V-CARB duo.

Tsunoda reveals Ricciardo’s laughing habits

One of the questions was about who would most likely laugh in a serious situation. Tsunoda was quick to respond with Ricciardo and also revealed that the Honey Badger laughs in engineering debrief meetings as well.

The 35-year-old accepted this and highlighted how he is a “child” when it comes to laughing in serious situations. Furthermore, Brown asked them about who was the better dancer among them.

Tsunoda gave another bizarre reason for picking Ricciardo as the better dancer – due to his better outfit. Meanwhile, Ricciardo stated that he would also pick himself as the Aussie has not seen his teammate dance. Tsunoda then asked Ricciardo to organize a big party where he could see the 35-year-old’s dancing skills.