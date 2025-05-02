(Photo) Tom Brady Alongside F1 Driver Yuki Tsunoda Reminds Fans Of Shaquille O’Neal and Kevin Hart

The 2025 Miami Grand Prix is just around the corner, and with Formula 1 machinery already humming at Hard Rock Stadium, the celebrity parade has officially begun. Leading the early arrivals? None other than Tom Brady, making his now-traditional appearance on the Miami GP grid.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion was spotted doing the rounds, just like he did last year, soaking in the pre-race buzz, chatting up team execs, and, in true Brady fashion, slipping into the paddock scene with casual authority.

But one photo, in particular, stole the show online: a snapshot of Tom Brady alongside Red Bull driver Yuki Tsunoda and team principal Christian Horner.

The photo quickly went viral — not because of the motorsport context, but because of the drastic height difference between the 6’4″ Tom Brady and the 5’3” Japanese F1 driver.

Within minutes, fans flooded social media with comparisons to another famous size-mismatched duo: Shaquille O’Neal and Kevin Hart. “Reminds me of when Shaq stood next to Kevin Hart,” wrote a fan. “He looks like a literal kids between those two,” chimed in another fan, in awe of the height difference between Tsunoda and Brady.

Talking about heights, one fan delved deep into this discourse by uniquely highlighting how the trio nearly have the same leg lengths. But the difference comes in with the size of their torso. “The three are not as different in leg length as they are in height,” penned a fan on “X”. The rest, meanwhile, couldn’t get over Tsunoda’s baby face, as “Yuki so cute” wrote all his fans.

That said, while the jokes flew, Tsunoda himself seemed in good spirits ahead of Sunday’s big race.

“It’s great to be in Miami and as ever, it’s set to bring the heat! I really like coming to Miami, the restaurants are great and I love the beach, so it’s a good mix between a very relaxing life and a fun one!” he said via Red Bull Racing’s official preview.

Delving deeper into his mental state, Tsunoda, in just his fourth race with the senior Red Bull team, has admitted that his new lifestyle has been full-throttle.

“I’m learning how busy life as an Oracle Red Bull Racing driver can be… but now it’s time to focus on the racing.

While his teammate Max Verstappen is yet to arrive, the Japanese star is locked in, as he is already doing prep with his engineers and squeezing every second out of a packed Sprint weekend schedule.

And as far as Tom Brady is concerned, this marks at least his second consecutive appearance at the Miami Grand Prix. In 2024, he was seen touring the garages, talking shop with Mercedes personnel, and even making a stop inside the Aston Martin hospitality tent.

But this year, it’s his Red Bull moment that’s going viral — for reasons that have nothing to do with engines and everything to do with proportions.