“I’m Gonna Put Him in the Wall”: Gabriel Bortoleto ‘Threatens’ to Avenge 4-Year-Old Crash With Oliver Bearman

With five rookie drivers set to make their full-time F1 debut this season, there is an added zest to the build-up for the season-opener in Melbourne, this weekend. But before the racing action commences, Laura Winter sat down with the latest batch of rookies for a bit of catching up.

Released on the official YouTube channel of Formula 1, the feature saw the likes of Isack Hadjar, Kimi Antonelli, Oliver Bearman, Jack Doohan, and Gabriel Bortoleto discuss many aspects of their road to F1 — including their rivalries during their junior careers.

Sauber’s 2025 recruit, Bortoleto revealed about a sim-racing crash between himself and Bearman — which led to a bitter spat between the duo. During an official esports event back in 2021, the duo of Bearman and Bortoleto crashed out. Furious at the incident, the duo had an hour-long public spat in the comments section of the event.

And while they have moved on from that incident, the Brazilian youngster playfully reignited that rivalry by threatening to avenge it on the race track this year.

“When I see him on track I’m going to put him in the wall,” jibed the 20-year-old but quickly clarified it by laughing it off. “No, no we get along pretty well,” he added.

It may have been all fun and games during this catch up between the rookies, but an on-track incident between Bortoleto and Bearman might not be too far fetched to imagine in 2025. With the Briton racing for Haas, and Bortoleto for Sauber, their proximity in terms of pace will see them play out many wheel-to-wheel battles this season.

Given this group of rookies is quite young with their average age just under 20, they may have several incidents this season. However, from their banter, it seems that they are quite jolly to move on quickly from the same.

When Antonelli angered Doohan with a lighthearted prank

Incidents from the past did not only haunt the duo of Bearman and Bortoleto. As it turns out, Antonelli’s propensity for being a practical joker once pushed Doohan over the edge.

The Italian racing ace reminded Doohan about a time when he dropped water on the Australian from above the pit lane building. “You were so mad,” explained Antonelli before revealing that Doohan was so angry at him that he flipped him off!

And while the Mercedes driver vividly remembers this incident, Doohan brushed it off by saying he has no recollection whatsoever. Perhaps the Alpine junior was trying to avoid the awkward admission of his R-rated reaction!

In all fairness, Antonelli is infamous in the paddock for his sharp memory and that’s probably why he still holds on to that incident so strongly even today.