Las Vegas GP tickets start at $500, hotels rates surge as high as 678% during race weekend

Tejas Venkatesh
|Tue Nov 01 2022

Aug 14, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; The Las Vegas sign on the Las Vegas strip. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

After Miami and COTA, the United States of America will have another race in the 2023 F1 calendar. In a year’s time, F1 will be racing under the neon lights of Las Vegas. But fans have revealed eye-watering prices as Las Vegas GP drops its first set of tickets for its inaugural race.

The American Express Card owners got a chance to buy early tickets for the inaugural Las Vegas GP. But the ticket prices are insanely high, with a 3-day General admission ticket costing fans $500. And it’s just getting started!

Grandstand tickets will set back fans $2,000 for MSG Sphereand $2,500 for East Harmon grandstands. The luxurious North Koval hospitality tickets will set you back $8000.

 

Regardless, the tickets were sold out within an hour. This speaks volumes regarding the spur of popularity in F1 and how the sport wishes to capitalise on the interests of the fans.

Las Vegas GP causes a massive surge in hotel rates

The Las Vegas GP is set to become the biggest party of the 2023 Calendar. F1 will return to the ‘Sin City’ 40 years after the 1982 Caesars Palace Grand Prix.

The chance to witness F1 cars racing in the glamourous neon-lit Las Vegas strip is indeed alluring. But this too will come at a dear cost. The cost of accommodation for the cheapest rooms across hotel rooms and the average room rate increase in the Las Vegas Strip area is already up by 305%.

The prices of hotels in the November 16-19 Weekend are through the roof. Even the cheapest room at the Rio, which would usually cost close to $100, will cost $787. That is a 678% increase in price and we are just talking about the cheapest option.

 

Hotels and Casinos are buying up tickets in order to bundle up and sell them as ‘Fan experiences.’ MGM Resorts and Casinoes have already announced their plan to buy $25 Million worth of F1 tickets. And they could cost as much as $100,000!

“I would rather fly to Monza, Monaco”

Fans have complained about the rising prices of tickets in F1. A couple of months back, British fans ranted far and wide about the expensive and ever-increasing cost of tickets for the 2023 British GP.

But this is not just limited to the US or the UK. Fans have expressed their disappointment after witnessing soul-crushing prices at tracks like Monza, Spa, Monaco and other venues too.

But even they dwarf in comparison to the mammoth prices at Las Vegas. Fans said, it would be cheaper to fly to Monza or Monaco and watch the race, and yet, it would cost less than what one would spend at Vegas.

 

 

The demand for the ultimate F1 Experience has hit America as the sport emerges as the biggest market for F1. The rest of the tickets will go on sale on November 5th.

