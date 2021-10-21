“I’m happy where I am”: Red Bull ace Max Verstappen fond of IndyCar but finds it too ‘risky’

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen admits he enjoys watching IndyCar but still doesn’t see a future for himself in North American motorsport.

Over the recent years, several F1 drivers have moved to race in IndyCar, the American Spec-series racing tournament. Romain Grosjean made a move in 2021 and has now been there for an entire season.

The latest to join the American series is Nico Hulkenburg who will perform the ‘test driver role for the Arrow McLaren team. Despite all the hype being created around IndyCar.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen does not seem very keen on the idea of racing as an IndyCar driver. The Dutch driver confessed he does enjoy IndyCar but would prefer to remain nothing more than just a spectator.

The beard is back! 🤠 pic.twitter.com/mfp5WEnEqa — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) October 21, 2021

”I love to watch. It’s, of course, a little bit different to F1, but I think that’s also nice and makes it very interesting to watch. And from my side, I’m of course happy to be in Formula One, because I’m not personally a big fan of ovals.”

Also read: Daniel Ricciardo is getting his NASCAR drive at next week’s race in Austin

The Red Bull driver acknowledged to NBC Sports that there are more options to race from in IndyCar than just in ovals but even then an IndyCar drive does not seem very appealing to him.

The risk factor is too high feels Max Verstappen

”It’s just the risk of a big crash is big, and of course, I know in Formula One there also is a risk of an impact, but when you hit a certain wall with 200-plus mph, it’s not enjoyable. That risk is higher in IndyCar,”

The Dutchman further elaborated on why racing gone wrong in an Oval can be even more dangerous than in F1. “Especially if you would hit someone else and you go into the fence, there are plenty of examples where it doesn’t end well, or you end up being hurt,

“So for me, I love to watch it. I have a lot of respect for the drivers who do it, but I’m happy where I am,” Max concluded.