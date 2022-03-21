“I’m hoping this is as bad as it gets” – Lando Norris is expecting pain from McLaren in the coming races

Lando Norris hopes that the team will figure out a solution to the problems of MCL36 to be at the top of their game.

Lando Norris said that he is expecting pain over the coming races from the car as McLaren struggled to finish 14th and 15th in the first race of the season in Bahrain.

The team did not have a very successful pre-season testing either as it was disrupted by braking problems. Due to this, they could only do a limited amount of running.

After the race, Norris said that the opportunity to cover a significant number of laps was the only up-side in Bahrain. He said that he learnt a lot about how the tyres behave, how they degrade off and how to treat them.

The Briton also said that while the team finds a solution, it also needs to be satisfied with its performance to the best of its ability.

Norris hopes that just figuring out things and being at the top of every area can get the team to improve strategy, pit stops etc. McLaren, which last year was competing with Ferrari for the top three positions, is now performing in the exact opposite direction.

Lando Norris thinks there is no point in being sad

Furthermore, the 22-year-old thinks that the teams’ job is to optimise everything and deliver. “I guess that’s got to be our motivation for now – doing the best job we know we can and if we’ve done that, then we have to be happy,” he said.

“It’s hard when we just don’t have the car to do so. But our job here and all of the guys’ jobs here is just to optimise everything and to deliver. The rest of it is – do you have a good enough car to do so. There’s no point in being sad.”

However, Norris fears that McLaren could have worse days going forward over the next few races. He said, “I still believe some tracks will be better for us. I am hoping this is as bad as it gets. It might not be, but it could be.”

He admitted that due to their lack of performance the team is giving a lot of time to their rivals. “We’ve still got a whole season of development and figuring things out. But this is not easy to do,” he further added.

