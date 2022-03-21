Charles Leclerc girlfriend: Who is Monegasque F1 star dating in 2022?

Charles Leclerc girlfriend: The Ferrari superstar is dating Charlotte Sine, a student of architecture, for over a couple of years now.

Charles Leclerc had an iconic win with Ferrari in Bahrain on Sunday. The Monegasque star dominated the grid for almost the whole race to have his thumping win and make an epic start to his 2022 campaign.

Now, he leads the championship table with 26 points in his hands. Followed by his teammate Carlos Sainz, who was the runner-up on Sunday night.

While Leclerc rejoiced his win. Someone special on the stands cheered for him. It is apparently his girlfriend Charlotte Sine, who often accompanies the Ferrari star to several Grand Prix races.

📺 Na nova temporada de DTS (Drive to Survive), na @NetflixBrasil, a Isa aparece (ao lado de Charlotte Sine) no episódio do Grande Prêmio de Silverstone. pic.twitter.com/EM5nYs8H8J — Isa Hernáez BR (@IsaHernaezBR) March 12, 2022

Charles Leclerc girlfriend: Who is Charlotte Sine?

Sine is reportedly a student of architecture and like Leclerc, she is also a Monegasque. They both have been dating since December 2019, and have publically declared their relationship.

Moreover, she is also a social media model and influencer. And she also has promoted a jewellery brand SECRET TREASURE CHARMS on her Instagram bio, which apparently hints that she owns along with her sister.

The 22-year-old Monegasque can speak french, English and Italian, and boasts a following of around 422K followers on Instagram. Though, she is nowhere to be seen on Twitter as of now.

Funny moment with Sine

Sine became extremely popular in the F1 world when she was locked out of Leclerc’s apartment in Monaco. She had to buy the Ferrari star’s Twitch subscription to make him know that she is outside, as at that time he was gaming online.

Leclerc had a huge laugh about that when it happened, and at that moment Sine was also seen walking inside the room where Leclerc was playing.

When Leclerc gae Sine a Ferrari ride

In 2021, Ferrari gave an opportunity to let Leclerc give Sine and her mother a ride in a Ferrari F1 car. The car was customized to fit three people. Sine and her mother stepped in black Ferrari overalls.

Leclerc drove that car, and he was praised for not killing the thrill yet keeping himself aware of his passengers.