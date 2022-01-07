“I’m in Formula 1 to fight at the top” – AlphaTauri star Pierre Gasly stakes claim to become world champion by 2023

“I’m in Formula 1 to fight at the top” – Pierre Gasly believes his performances over the past couple of seasons are deserving of a shot at the world title.

Pierre Gasly was arguably the driver of the current season, powering his AlphaTauri against the likes of giants like Ferrari, McLaren, Alpine, and Aston Martin.

This season was crucial for the Frenchman, given his not-too-long-back demotion from senior team Red Bull and his eagerness to prove he is amongst the very best in the current grid.

And he did just that, putting in consistent drivers all through the season, on both Saturdays and Sundays. No wonder he is disappointed he has not got a chance again to be in a team capable of winning a world title with him.

“No. My desire, my will to fight for World Championships is very strong. I’m in Formula 1 to fight at the top. That motivates me to keep improving.

“I won’t lie, it’s hard to deliver a season like that. And then when I compare myself to those who got the opportunity for a Red Bull seat, it’s disappointing. Based on the numbers and results, I have delivered a better performance than anyone else in this team.

“But at the end of the day, I don’t get the recognition and reward for that. That’s hard to swallow. It disappoints me, of course.

“I know what I want to achieve in this sport. I want to fight at the top. That hasn’t changed.

“Next year it won’t be that far yet, but that doesn’t mean if it’s not there in 2022 it won’t happen in 2023. I continue to give full throttle and believe in myself.

“I hope the AlphaTauri will be as good as it was this season, despite the change in regulations.”

