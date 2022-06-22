Red Bull’s Sergio Perez reveals he is in rehabilitation after suffering from neck injury in Canada

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez reveals that he suffered from a neck injury after crashing in qualifying at the Canadian GP.

Sergio Perez had a poor weekend altogether at the Canadian Grand Prix. His teammate Max Verstappen led the practice, qualifying, and throughout the race.

Perez was in a comfortable fourth position in the first practice before dropping down to 11th in the second. However, he recovered and finished 8th in the final practice blaming his setup issue in the process.

At the qualifying, the Mexican was in the 13th position, having just secured a podium at the previous race in Azerbaijan. He crashed out in the second qualifying round having to start the race from 13th behind William’s Alex Albon.

The race day took an ugly turn, despite the Monaco Grand Prix winner moving two places ahead. On lap 8, he would eventually retire from the race due to a gearbox failure.

Sergio Perez is in therapy due to a neck injury in Canada

Perez’s awful week continues as he is currently doing rehabilitation work after sustaining a neck injury during the qualifying.

Perez mentioned that he did not realize that he had an injury until a few days later. He added: “It’s always hard at the start of the week after such a bad day but I’m fine.

“I’m recovering from the neck because I bring a strong contracture after the crash, which I didn’t feel. It hurts a lot but in general well, everything was good.”

The Mexican is looking to bounce back at the Silverstone Grand Prix in a span of two weeks. He further explained that focusing on the neck is the right thing to do at the moment, stating: “Every race is different. Right now I’m preparing for the strong contracture I had in my neck and I don’t exercise, I’m in pure neck therapy to be at Silverstone 100 per cent.”

¡Gracias a todos por tanto apoyo!

— Sergio Pérez (@SChecoPerez) June 19, 2022

