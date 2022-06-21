“FIA accused of helping Mercedes ahead of Canadian GP ” – Fans react as F1 team bosses question FIA’s involvement in the new technical directive

Fans and Formula One team bosses have questioned the Mercedes Canadian GP upgrade following FIA’s involvement.

Formula One teams are reportedly blaming the FIA for ‘warning’ Mercedes about the progressions ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix; with the Silver Arrows developing a vehicle part in under 24 hours to assist them out in Montreal.

Toto Wolff’s team has been hit the hardest by the porpoising phenomena throughout the whole season. While the defending constructors’ champions failed to adjust to the new regulations, unlike their competitors.

Furthermore, Mercedes haven’t been to able win even a single race so far this season as they are trailing behind Ferrari and Red Bull by a wide margin.

What a Quali! 🤯 P4 for Lewis and P8 for George on the grid tomorrow 💪 pic.twitter.com/UBnLtSMff8 — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) June 18, 2022

FIA is being accused of helping Mercedes with their porpoising issues

On Thursday, FIA introduced a new technical directive designed to help teams overcome bouncing problems with their car.

With another specialized order given by the FIA, Mercedes turned out to be the only team to introduce a second-floor stay, a measure designed to help stiffen the lightweight floor and restrict the bouncing of the car.

This was particularly approved in the wake of the directive trialling the solution on George Russel’s car during free practice.

They eventually chose not to use it in the race but were still far more competitive with Lewis Hamilton describing his car as “undrivable” last Friday to finishing third in Montreal 48 hours later.

However, according to a report in the Daily Mail, opposition groups are having serious concerns about the conditions surrounding the floor-stay Mercedes used; only a day after the FIA’s announcement, suggesting that they had been warned about the new change.

The report further states that some were puzzled whether Mercedes had an exceptional channel open to them.

Since Shaila-Ann Rao, their former executive was delegated as a temporary FIA general at the beginning of June.

Also Read: Charles Leclerc is motivated after Canada despite consecutive wins by Max Verstappen

F1 Twitter reacts to F1 team bosses accusing FIA of ‘tipping off’ Silver Arrows

Meanwhile, Christian Horner claimed that he was not impressed by the way in which the FIA got involved in matters by releasing a technical directive on the eve of the Canadian Grand Prix

The red bull boss wasn’t the only one furious by this, Formula One fans have also taken on Twitter to express their views on it

It’s definitely suspicious that Mercedes installs something that is only legal due to the TD. The day after the TD was announced — I forgot (@las19221) June 20, 2022

Pretty obvious Mercedes (once again) had huge influence on the FIA, and knew ahead of time the TD was coming and the additional stay would be legal. This is why other teams have little sympathy for Mercedes. The FIA have a history of playing footsie with them. — PatrickLizzy ( Say Hi To Your Mom For Me!) (@PatrickLizzy3) June 20, 2022

the way teams are threatening to protest against mercedes or feeling threatened by mercedes even tho that second floor stay didn’t even work, you’d think they are the ones leading the championship. — iesh🍒 (@LEWISHAMIL7ON) June 21, 2022

Wolff showed his resentment at the circumstance with a vented message toward different chiefs.

“This situation has clearly gone too far. Team principals trying to play political games is disingenuous. All of the cars, not just Mercedes, suffered in some way in Baku.”

“It’s a fault in Formula One at the moment and it’s an issue that needs to be solved. Little manipulations in the background, Chinese whispers, it’s a bit difficult,” Wolff added.

Also Read: Ferrari legend’s wife Corinna Schumacher makes gigantic profit on 20000-sqmt mansion