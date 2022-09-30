“I’m not a big drinker” – Daniel Ricciardo reveals if he consumes alcohol before the race

8 GP winner Daniel Ricciardo gives rare insights into his life as he reveals how he prepares himself ahead of a race.

Daniel Ricciardo is one of the most lovable and talented personalities in the paddock even though his performance in the past years has been increasingly underwhelming with the McLaren F1 team.

Before moving to McLaren the Australian was a Renault driver for two years where he had two rough years due to an underperforming Renault F1 car but he still managed to score a podium for his team at the 2020 Eifel GP.

Off the track, unlike several fellow drivers, Ricciardo tends to steer clear of the gossip columns of the headlines. However, speaking at a podcast back in 2020, the Australian gave a bit of insight about his drinking habits.

Talking about whether or not he prefers to have a drink before heading to a race, Ricciardo revealed that he has had a drink before heading into the race not that he would want to make it a habit.

The Honeybadger said, “I’m not a big drinker but have I had a beer or a glass of wine before a race, like a Saturday night? Of course, I have.”

Daniel Ricciardo takes a sip on rough weekends

Furthermore, Ricciardo explained that he doesn’t intake alcohol too often, it usually happens at weekends that haven’t gone according to his expectations and he needs a little bit of a break.

However, if everything is going according to plan then he would have a drink on Wednesday rather than before the race. He said, “It’s not going out to the club on Wednesday night, it’s having a little cognac. I’m pretty disciplined, I enjoy having a good time but I guess race week I’m pretty chill.”

