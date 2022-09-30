Former Ferrari team boss says Max Verstappen is as aggressive as Michael Schumacher

Jean Todt believes that 2021 world champion Max Verstappen is as aggressive and determined as Michael Schumacher.

In his illustrious F1 career that spanned around 19 years, Michael Schumacher claimed 7-world championship titles and became one of the greatest drivers in the sport.

However, Schumacher’s success did not come without his criticism and critics often would label his style of racing as ‘dirty.’

There are two particular moments in Schumacher’s career that fans despise. The first one is the underhanded tactics that he used in aggressively defending himself against Jacques Villeneuve at Jerez in 1997.

Second, when the German legend deliberately blocked at the qualifying in Monaco GP in 2006. Schumacher allegedly damaged his rivals’ qualifying laps by pretending to lose control.

Similar to that, looking at how Max Verstappen has risen to the spotlight, the former Ferrari team boss said that the Dutchman is as aggressive and determined as the German legend.

Todt said, “Michael, off the track, is a wonderful person. I don’t know about Max, I can’t say. Now I see him all focused on racing, and rightly so.

Michael Schumacher’s family relies on the closeness of friends

Schumacher faced a terrible fate in 2013 when he met a tragic Skiing accident. Since then, the German legend has been in a vegetable state with his family. His family keeps updates about the legend’s health on a private matter and within a circle of close friends.

Todt, who is one of the friends in the inner circle of the Schumacher family, revealed how the 7-time world champion’s family copes with his health and the situation around them.

“The important thing is that there is the closeness of friends. And the Keep Fighting foundation. They are things that are part of life and that they are more important than results and our beloved races. Life, for everyone, is not just racing,” said Todt.

