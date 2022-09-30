“Maybe he doesn’t talk to his CFO” – After $5 Million breach Toto Wolff mocks his rival for poor leadership communication

Toto Wolff mocks his Red Bull rival Christian Horner for having poor leadership communication amidst a $5 Million breaching the budget cap.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff aimed a dig at his Red Bull rival Christian Horner after the Milton-Keynes-based team came under suspicion of breaching the budget cap in 2021.

Red Bull is said to have exceeded the $145 Million cost cap by as much as $5 Million in 2021, which is a very significant amount in terms of development. It can cause an advantage worth up to half a second on the racetrack.

As per calculations, Red Bull is also being accused of breaching the cost cap this season as well. Speaking about the breach of cost cap regulations, Wolff said that any kind of breach is heavyweight.

“Funny that Christian says that because it’s been weeks and months they are being investigated” Toto Wolff has his say on the 2021 Formula One budget cap. pic.twitter.com/OX82UJd68P — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) September 30, 2022

FIA is set to reveal the final audit report of its investigation within the next week as Horner believes that his team has fully complied with the rules.

Commenting on what Horner said, the Mercedes team boss said, “I find it funny that Christian says [Red Bull are below the cap] because it’s been weeks and months they are being investigated, so maybe he doesn’t speak to his CFO.”

Red Bull could enjoy long-term benefits with an extra $5 Million

Wolff explained that any kind of breach in the cost cap could provide a massive advantage to a team. However, he believes that the FIA’s governance is solid and the judges would choose the required penalties.

But Wolff said that if the cost cap has been breached not only in 2021 but also in 2022 that means that you have an advantage in 2023 as well.

“If it’s true that they [Red Bull] formulated a lightweight chassis this year, they may use it next year. So it’s a real cascade of events that can be influential in all of the three championships.”

