mobile app bar

“I’m Not Spending Money”: Guenther Steiner on Key Difference Between Lawrence Stroll and Gene Haas

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Lawrence Stroll(L), Guenther Steiner(C), Gene Haas(R)

Lawrence Stroll(L), Guenther Steiner(C), Gene Haas(R)
Credits: IMAGO ZUMA Wire, IMAGO / HochZwei

Having worked with Gene Haas for almost a decade, Guenther Steiner knows a lot about the American’s approach when it comes to leading a team in motorsport. Unfortunately, from what Steiner has to say about him, it doesn’t look like he entirely agrees with the method.

Steiner shed light on Haas’ reluctance to invest during a recent appearance at Oxford Union. The first question he was asked was why there are such stark differences between Aston Martin and Haas despite both being owned by ‘very wealthy individuals’.

Steiner, instead of directly bashing his former employer with whom he fell out with, decided to take the listeners through what Lawrence Stroll (Aston Martin owner) does. “He has got one mission, he wants to win the World Championship,” the ex-Haas Team Principal said.

Stroll also owns Aston Martin’s road-car company, which he aims to elevate with the help of F1, a topic Steiner touched upon. “He built a new facility in Silverstone, a new wind tunnel, everything there. [Fernando] Alonso as a driver, and now an engine contract with Honda. Lawrence is just keeping on investing money.” 

Then, Steiner came to Haas, a team that joined the grid in 2016 and has largely been a backmarker since. “His philosophy is, ‘I’m not spending money’,” the Italian-American said about Gene. That, according to Steiner, is the key difference between the two.

Steiner teaches the difference between investing and spending

Stroll invests a lot of money into Aston Martin because he is ambitious, and expects a tenfold return out of it. That is something Gene doesn’t do because his conservative approach has taught him to be happy with mid-table finishes, something Steiner alluded to.

Per the 59-year-old, Gene has been content with their performances in the Championship standings so far. This lack of zeal has likely limited Haas’ scope for growth, as they simply cannot seem to find a way to fight for the podium places.

According to Steiner, Gene looks at investing money as spending. “Investing is, there should be something back. Spending, nothing comes back,” Steiner said.

Perhaps, if what Steiner said is true and Gene actually takes his advice into account, Haas could make major strides in the next few years. For now, however, success doesn’t look to be anywhere in sight.

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

About the author

Somin Bhattacharjee

Somin Bhattacharjee

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Formula 1 Editor Somin Bhattacharjee fell for the sport as well as Fernando Alonso on the same day — during the Spaniard’s thrilling victory at the German GP in 2010. Over the years, the passion magnified manyfold, and metamorphosed into a writing career in 2021. Though holding a bachelor's degree in marketing, Somin discovered his true calling in writing. He has penned over 2,700 articles for TheSportsRush, presenting a diverse range — news reports, opinions, and exclusives. A true Tiffosi, Somin never gives up on a chance to defend the Ferrari boys as a fan. As a sports writer though, he remains objective to the core and relishes opportunities to follow and engage in dissecting the action during races. That’s where the real thrill lies for him. Beyond the racetrack, Somin plays different sports including soccer. He enjoys exploring other sporting events and proudly supports Spanish soccer club Real Madrid.

Share this article

Don’t miss these